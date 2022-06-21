Bianca Belair announces 5-woman championship contenders' match on WWE RAW

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair kicked off WWE's Monday night show with an announcement regarding her title defense at Money In The Bank.

Belair took to the ring to confirm that Rhea Ripley, her scheduled opponent for WWE's next premium live event, was injured. This meant The Judgement Day member would be ruled out of her opportunity at Money In The Bank, at least for now.

This being the case, a new number one contender for the title needed to be crowned, which led Bianca to her next announcement. The EST confirmed that five women would compete fo the right to replace Ripley in the title match.

Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch were confirmed to be the competitors, and all five women then made their iway to the ring. The women went back and forth with each other on the mic before Bianca announced that the match was about to start.

Rhea Ripley's injury has thrown a wrench in the plans for Money in the Bank, but it will be interesting to see who comes out on top tonight.

