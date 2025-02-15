Bianca Belair has taken to social media to let wrestling fans know that they owe her and Naomi an apology following what took place on WWE SmackDown. She also sent a warning to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The EST's former tag team partner, Jade Cargill, has not been seen the whole year, as she's still out of action after getting attacked backstage a few months ago. It was unknown who the culprit was, so fans started pointing fingers. Many fans accused Naomi of attacking Jade, and she even had to defend herself on X/Twitter. Belair was also accused, even though it was her partner.

On SmackDown this week, it was revealed that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may know something about the attack, as they were spotted outside the arena when Jade Cargill was loaded into an ambulance. Bianca Belair sent out a tweet on X/Twitter asking fans for an apology. She then told the Judgment Day members that they were coming for them.

"Yall owe us an apology. We coming for you Liv & Raquel!" wrote Belair.

Bianca Belair and Naomi will be on WWE RAW next week. They're definitely going there to confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

