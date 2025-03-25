Bianca Belair asks for help after WWE RAW; gets a response

The EST of WWE and the number one contender for the Women's World Championship, Bianca Belair, received a response after asking for help. Belair was given a huge task for next week's episode of RAW and needed some advice on what to do.

RAW was live in Glasgow, Scotland as part of WWE's three-week Road to WrestleMania 41 tour in Europe. The EST was named special guest referee for the Women's World Title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the the former women's champion asked referees Jessica Carr and Daphanie LaShaunn for help on what she needs to know heading into a tough gig.

Carr heard Bianca Belair's plea and responded to The EST of WWE:

"We will see what we can do."

Check out the exchange below:

While some people might scoff at referees and what they do in the ring, it's not an easy job. Bianca Belair will need to be impartial and unbiased, which is hard to since the winner of the match will be the Women's World Champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

Nevertheless, the speculation about a potential Triple Threat match between Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY is still rampant. All three stars deserve to be on the card, so fans will have to tune in next week.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair named as dream opponents of new NXT star

Jordynne Grace made a name for herself in TNA Wrestling and is now part of the NXT roster. Grace has all the potential to get called up to the main roster soon, and she already has a couple of dream matches in her mind.

"I feel like I have to say that (Rhea Ripley). Bianca (Belair) is a very, very close second, though. She's so insanely athletic and I just picture myself catching her out of the air mid-flip and just slamming her. I feel like, I know, right? That's something I could do," Grace said on WWE Die Woche. [H/T Fightful]

However, before those two matches happen, Grace would love to take on Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia in NXT. It remains to be seen how things pan out for the former WWE star.

