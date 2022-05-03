Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Liv Morgan were victorious in WWE RAW main event 

Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Asuka were victorious in a huge six-woman tag match in the main event of WWE RAW.

RAW Women's Champion Belair is currently feuding with WWE official Sonya Deville, who has been abusing her power to capture the title. Liv Morgan was recently betrayed by former tag team partner Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Asuka recently made her long-awaited return to TV at the expense of Becky Lynch, who is trying to redeem herself after her WrestleMania title loss.

WWE decided to combine all three feuds during this week's WWE RAW main event, as the women competed in a six-woman tag match. The match went back-and-forth, with all six women getting some good offence in. However, Morgan ended the match by hitting her ObLIVion finisher on Sonya Deville to score the pinfall.

The babyface team then stood tall celebrating in the ring as the show went off the air.

What else happened on this week's WWE RAW?

The six-woman main event wasn't the only big story from this week's edition of the Monday Night Show.

The episode also featured an opening segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and, The Bloodline brawling with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. Other notable moments include a Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins promo war and a match between Bobby Lashley and former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander.

The episode also saw Kevin Owens team up with Alpha Academy against Ezekiel and The Street Profits. A handicap match between United States Champion Theory and The Miz taking on Mustafa Ali also took place.

What did you think of this week's main event? Did you enjoy this week's episode of RAW? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

