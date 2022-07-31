Did Bianca Belair get redemption against Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam?

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women's Championship tonight at WWE SummerSlam against Becky Lynch at Nissan Stadium.

The EST defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Lynch last year at SummerSlam 2021 and lost the title in 26 seconds. Although, she won the RAW Women's Title from the Irish Lass Kicker at WrestleMania earlier this year but one after the humiliating loss at SummerSlam, Belair looked to exact her vengeance.

Belair controlled the action early and brought Big Time Becks outside the ring. Lynch battled back with a Leg Drop across the barricade and went for the cover, but The EST powered out at two. The former RAW Women's Champion focused her attack on Belair's arm to try and weaken the champion for her patented Dis-Arm-Her submission hold.

The action spilled out of the ring again, and the champion sent the challenger into the ring post. Back in the ring, the champion connected with a standing Moonsault but couldn't put Lynch down for a three count.

Towards the end of the match, Lynch went for another Man-Handle Slam, but Belair countered into a Spanish Fly off the top rope. She followed it up with the KOD for the pinfall victory.

Bianca Belair is still the RAW Women's Champion.

After the match, Lynch approached the RAW Women's Champion in the ring. She extended her hand, and the champion stared at her before looking at the crowd as they chanted, "No!"

Belair and Lynch shared a hug in the middle of the ring as the champion's theme hit.

After the former champion exited the ring, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai appeared on the entrance ramp.

It remains to be seen whether Bayley, Kai or Shirai will challenge Bianca Belair for her title in the coming weeks.

