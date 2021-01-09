Bianca Belair and Bayley announce their entry into the Women's Royal Rumble

Bayley and Bianca Belair have both announced their entries into the Royal Rumble. This now means that four Superstars have officially announced their entry for the marquee match.

Both Bianca Belair and Bayley announced their entries into the Royal Rumble on this week's episode of SmackDown.

While making her announcement in an interview backstage, The EST Of WWE was interrupted by The Role Model, who would also make her entry into the Royal Rumble official.

There was a short exchange between the two women regarding Bianca Belair's performance in last year's Royal Rumble, and Bayley currently lacking a championship around her waist. Belair would then walk away from the situation after she seemingly won the argument.

Following their announcements, Bianca Belair and Bayley have now become the first two female Superstars to officially enter the Women's Royal Rumble match from SmackDown. They join both Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax from RAW.

We can expect more big names to announce their entry into the marquee match which is set to take place at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Bianca Belair and Bayley still have some unfinished business

Bayley and Bianca Belair have not been on good terms since Survivor Series

There has been some growing tension between both Bianca Belair and Bayley over the past month or so. Both women have been clashing backstage and have locked horns in the ring. They have been locked in a feud since Team SmackDown's loss at Survivor Series back in November.

Recently, the EST of WWE suffered a defeat at the hands of Bayley on an episode of SmackDown, following some questionable tactics from the former Women's Champion.

However, the two women will now be turning their attention away from each other, and instead, focus on the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. Both Belair and Bayley will be looking to add a Royal Rumble match win to their resumes and will be gunning for an opportunity to challenge for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.