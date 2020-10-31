Bianca Belair becomes the first member of SmackDown Women's team at Survivor Series

RAW's representatives for Survivor Series were simply announced on the latest episode. SmackDown did things differently following the WWE Draft as Bianca Belair defeated both Billie Kay and Natalya in the first qualifying match for the women of the blue brand.

Bianca Belair is the future of the SmackDown Women's division

After the 2020 WWE Draft, it was apparent that the top four women on SmackDown would be former SmackDown Women's Champ Bayley, new Champ Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Carmella. The first two women have been in title feuds all year and had a great angle that was paid off with the Boss defeating her former friend inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Carmella was getting her own push because she was being repackaged. Other than Belair, the likes of Natalya, Kay, the Riott Squad, Zelina Vega and Tamina also joined the blue brand.

As Adam Pearce announced that Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were members of RAW's team, only one spot had to be earned in a match. Lana grabbed the final place on Team RAW by outlasting Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross RAW.

You have to give SmackDown some credit for having a backstage segment to set up an actual match to qualify for the team. Nattie was already backstage trying to get the team leader spot since she's been with WWE forever. She was quickly interrupted by Kay who provided Pearce with her headshot and resume. Bianca Belair said that if Survivor Series was going to be the "Best of the Best" then the EST of WWE had to be on the team.

WWE could have pulled a swerve and had Kay get an upset win or have the self-proclaimed BOAT pick up the victory due to her standing in the company. But when the match was over, Bianca Belair picked up a dominant win by pinning the former member of The IIconics.

Who else will join the EST of WWE on Team SmackDown? Carmella said she was going to be on the show next week in a promo. What becomes of Bayley now that she's lost her title? Stay tuned!