Bianca Belair believes current RAW star will be "the biggest solo act" in WWE 

Top WWE Superstar and current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently made the claim that fellow Monday Night RAW Superstar and husband Montez Ford will be one of the biggest solo stars in the company.

Ford is currently thriving alongside Angelo Dawkins as part of the popular Tag Team, The Street Profits. Despite their great chemistry, there is a section of fans who see Ford becoming a major singles star in WWE.

Speaking to WrestleRant, Belair stated that her husband will one day break away from The Street Profits to achieve his full potential.

"He’s gonna be like the biggest solo act out there, I’m saying that right now, he will be that guy." From 12:41 to 12:48

As part of The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are one of two teams in WWE history to ever capture the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recently made a huge announcement

As one of WWE's power couples, the duo are also starting to make names for themselves away from the ring, with the opportunity for a reality television show becoming more and more prevalent.

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair revealed that they will be part of an upcoming reality show about their lives, with the RAW Women's Champion further touting her excitement whilst speaking to Monsters and Critics.

"We’re excited. People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." H/T Monsters and Critics

Whilst many fans are aware of their real-life relationship, the duo have rarely worked together on television, with both Belair and Ford often perusing glory in different divisions, singles for the former and tag team for the latter.

