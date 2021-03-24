Bianca Belair believes her match with Sasha Banks should main event WWE WrestleMania

2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair is scheduled to collide with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

During a recent interview, the EST of WWE revealed that she believes her bout with Sasha Banks should headline WrestleMania 37 Night One. Bianca Belair earned the opportunity to challenge for the title after she outlasted 29 other women in this year's Rumble match.

She also teamed up with her WrestleMania opponent twice to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a losing effort. Belair and Banks' match has been confirmed for the first night of WrestleMania 37.

With Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship match on the same night, the chances of the women headlining the Show of Shows isn't high. Bianca Belair, however, told GiveMeSport that she wants to create history at WrestleMania by taking that spot.

"I’ve been seeing a lot of fans putting it out there, saying, ‘Oh yeah, Bianca and Sasha are going to main event night one of WrestleMania.’ They’ve been putting that out to the universe so I hope it happens. I would love to be in the main event. That’s the dream in WWE. What more could you ask for in that moment? It’s a dream I’ve always had. We’re already creating history by being the first two Black females to have a title match at WrestleMania, so it’s just amazing. We represent two alpha-females and to do it on the grandest stage of all, in the main event… why not?"

Although the build-up to the match hasn't been booked very strongly, Bianca Belair earned the right to main event the Showcase of the Immortals and she ultimately deserves it. Both women do.

Several WWE stars call for Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair to main event WrestleMania

This match should main event WrestleMania

The wrestling community recently came together on Twitter to let WWE know that they want Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair to be the main event of WrestleMania.

Advertisement

The hashtag #MainEventBanksVsBelair was a trending topic on the platform, and several WWE stars such as Mickie James and Chelsea Green chimed in on the trend. Sasha Banks herself even thanked her fans for having her back.

Love you Krew 💙👽🪐 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) March 23, 2021

The first women to main event WrestleMania were Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair. As of this moment, none of them are scheduled to make an appearance at this year's WrestleMania.