"I walked in not really knowing anything" – Bianca Belair on her biggest challenge after transitioning to WWE

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair!
Israel Lutete
Modified May 07, 2022 06:46 PM IST
Bianca Belair disclosed her biggest challenge after making the jump to WWE.

The EST of WWE competed in track & field and CrossFit before pursuing a career in sports entertainment. She made her SmackDown debut in late 2020 and went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match the following year. She's had a very successful career in WWE and is one of the top female stars in the company.

During a recent interview with On Her Turf, Bianca Belair said she never thought she'd become a WWE Superstar and had to learn everything from scratch:

"For me, the biggest transition was just starting from scratch. I played almost every sport in the book since the age of five...With every sport that I’ve done – even CrossFit and powerlifting – I’ve been able to pull something from each sport (I did before). But with WWE, I walked in not really knowing anything. I didn’t really grow up watching wrestling. I watched when my brother watched it. I never imagined myself being a WWE Superstar, so it was really starting from scratch."
Bianca Belair says the performance aspect of WWE was the most challenging for her to learn

Sports entertainment isn't just about making moves on each other. Storylines, cutting promos, and playing a character are some of the most important aspects of the business.

According to Bianca Belair, the performance aspect was the hardest to learn after joining WWE:

"The athletic and physical part of it came to me very easily and quickly, but it was the performing part of WWE (that was more challenging). You know, it’s sports entertainment, so you get the best of both worlds. It’s like watching your favorite action-packed, superhero soap opera mixed with an NFL football game. So, for me the most challenging part was just the performance part and learning how to – not just compete – but perform at the same time."
The EST of WWE captured her first RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. A few weeks ago, she successfully defended her title against Sonya Deville on the red brand.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

