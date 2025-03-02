Bianca Belair breaks silence to reveal her next steps following Jade Cargill’s shocking WWE return

Bianca Belair left the WWE Elimination Chamber with mixed emotions. While she punched her ticket to a championship match at WrestleMania, her former tag team partner, Jade Cargill, returned from injury to attack her current partner, Naomi.

The Glow was supposed to kickstart the Women's Elimination Chamber Match against Liv Morgan, with the other four stars locked inside the pod. However, before the door of the structure was closed, Jade Cargill made her way to the squared circle, with everyone thinking she'd take out Morgan for allegedly attacking her backstage. However, in a shocking term of events, The Storm decimated Naomi to the extent the latter had to be ushered out and could not compete in the match.

Bianca Belair, who could only watch one of her allies taking out the other while being locked inside one of the pods, put forth an impressive performance to win the match. Speaking in an interview after the contest, the former WWE Women's Champion claimed she was confused about what went down. Belair stated that she needed to talk to Naomi and Cargill before arriving at any conclusions.

"I was so confused. Honestly, I was very confused. I felt like I still need answers for that. I didn't understand what was happening. Naomi and I were very sure that Liv did that. And Naomi pushed to me that Liv and Raquel did that. But when I got back to my match, Naomi wasn't there because she was stretched without, and Jade wasn't there. So, I feel like I need to talk to both of them before I jump to conclusions right now," she said. [From 0:50 to 1:15]

Bianca Belair added that she did not understand what happened inside the chamber. Reflecting on her internal turmoil, the 35-year-old noted it was a bittersweet feeling and she was trying to focus on WrestleMania.

"I'm not really understanding what's happening. I don't really believe that Jade would watch me team up with Naomi knowing that she did that. I truly don't believe that Naomi would do something like that. I've known her for a very long time. But I don't know. Tonight was just very bittersweet. I'm trying to focus on going to WrestleMania, but I just, it's very bittersweet," added Bianca Belair. [From 1:16 to 1:37]

You can check out Bianca's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair claims it is hard to focus on WrestleMania after what went down at the WWE Elimination Chamber

Later in the interview, Bianca Belair explained why she was finding it difficult to focus on her upcoming championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion pointed out that she had a strong bond with Naomi and Jade Cargill. Belair added that although she wanted to focus on her win and the upcoming title match, she was heartbroken.

"It's hard because I formed this bond with Jade, and I formed this bond with Naomi, and this happened tonight. And I'm confused, and I want to be proud of what I did tonight. I accomplished something very amazing. I'm the first two-time elimination Champion winner, and I want to be proud of that. I wanna point to that WrestleMania sign and know that I'm gonna go face Rhea or IYO, but I'm heartbroken, and I just need answers. That's all I can say right now. I need answers, and I have to go talk to both of them about that," she said. [From 1:48 onwards]

Bianca Belair will face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship. The two stars will fight for the title on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

