Bianca Belair breaks silence about star's shocking title win after 50 months on WWE SmackDown; new champions are crowned

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 04:22 GMT
Bianca Belair has now reacted to the change (Credit: WWE.com)
Bianca Belair [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Bianca Belair has sent an emotional four-word message to a new champion after he won a major title on WWE SmackDown. The title change came suddenly during the show's main event.

Headlining WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits faced DIY in a match where Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were finally putting the titles on the line against The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were supposed to get a title shot for the Tag Team Championship long back, but they were attacked and put out of action at the time, as a result of which they were taken out of the title picture.

Since returning, they have made it clear that their one goal was to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions and they had been pursuing that goal with a ferocity that would be terrifying to any of their opponents. After weeks of holding the titles, Gargano and Ciampa were not able to hold out against them, and lost to The Street Profits.

Now, Bianca Belair has sent a four-word message after Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were crowned the new champions.

"Earned. Deserved. PERIOD. This just feels so right! #ANDNEW," she wrote.

It remains to be seen what happens next, now that The Street Profits are finally champions after 50 months. Bianca Belair was clearly happy for her husband, Montez Ford.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
