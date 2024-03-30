Bianca Belair breaks silence after WWE confirms her, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL for WrestleMania 40

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi stood tall against Damage CTRL. After the show went off the air, Belair took to Instagram to react to the latest addition to the WrestleMania XL match card.

In the main event of the show, Belair defeated Dakota Kai. Post-match, The EST of WWE was jumped by Damage CTRL before Naomi came to her rescue. Cargill then made her way to the ring and eventually turned the brawl into a fair fight. The former AEW star took out the trio of Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane to end the show.

After the confirmation of the six-woman tag team match for WrestleMania XL, Belair took to Instagram to break her silence with a short message.

"wrESTleMania #Wrestlemania," Bianca Belair shared.

The aforementioned six-woman tag team match at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is undoubtedly going to be very interesting to watch.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair previously discussed the possibility of a tag team with Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair had previously discussed forming a tag team with Jade Cargill. The latter made her WWE in-ring debut during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

During an interview with WrestleRant, The EST of WWE stated that she was open to facing the former AEW TBS Champion in a match at WrestleMania. However, more importantly, Belair wanted to form a tag team with Cargill and inspire a new generation.

"I used to get questions about facing Jade before she even came to WWE and I would always say, 'Well, everybody wants what they can't have,' but now it's a possibility. It's very exciting. I feel like everybody's talking about 'Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill.' I think that would be a WrestleMania-caliber match, but also, too, a tag team. There's so many possibilities. So I'm very excited for it. I think it's amazing the way she's been able to make a name for herself and the hype that she's been able to build about herself before even having a match," Bianca Belair said. [H/T Fightful]

Belair, Cargill, and Naomi will aim for a huge victory over Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL. This will be Cargill's first match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

