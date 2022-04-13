"It started swelling right away" - Bianca Belair recounts the story of her bruised eye at WrestleMania

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke about her nasty eye injury and how she powered through it at WrestleMania.

The EST of WWE walked out of WrestleMania 38 with the RAW Women's Championship and had battle scars to show for it. Belair sustained a nasty injury from a botched kick by Becky Lynch that left her left eye swollen shut.

On WWE's The Bump this week, Belair recounted her thoughts after sustaining the injury. She revealed that Becky Lynch pushed her to her limits but she was determined to push through it. The RAW Women's Champion recalled thinking that this match was a make-or-break moment for her.

"Yeah, I felt that right away. It started swelling right away and I was like, ' I'm going to have to finish this match with one eye. How am I going to do this?' I mean, she put me through it that whole, entire match. I was like, 'Is this the last straw?' But I just had to push through. I had to push through the whole match. This is going to make me or this is going to break me. I'm either going to be holding the title with one eye or I'm going to be backstage crying with one eye. So I had to push through." (from 50:40 - 51:12)

Bianca Belair's next challenger is Sonya Deville

Bianca Belair was in for a shock this week on RAW when WWE Official Sonya Deville attacked her and announced herself as the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Belair had just defeated Queen Zelina in a singles match when Deville walked into the ring and asked the champion to sign an open contract to prove that she was a fighting champion. The WWE Official blindsided Belair and brutalized her before Adam Pearce intervened and restored some order.

It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair can defend her title against Sonya Deville when the two women meet at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 8.

