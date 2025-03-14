Bianca Belair called a "b**ch" by current WWE champion

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair was verbally attacked by a fellow superstar recently. The verbal attack on Belair took place on X (formerly Twitter), where Belair was called a "b**tch" by a SmackDown Superstar.

Chelsea Green took a dig at Belair when the latter wrote a post on X and expressed shock over being called a "b**ch" twice this week. The post from the RAW Superstar gained a lot of traction, and Chelsea Green was one fellow WWE star who responded to Belair.

The WWE Women's United States Champion called her the same and stated that it was now thrice that she had been called that.

"b**ch. Now it’s three times 🤭"

Check out the post below:

As of this writing, there is no rivalry brewing between Bianca Belair and Chelsea Green. Belair, 35, is scheduled to compete against IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. She earned this opportunity by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Chelsea Green, on the other hand, is scheduled to defend her Women's United States Championship against Sol Ruca in a singles match. Ruca earned this opportunity after she managed to pin Green in a tag team match on NXT.

Chelsea Green has refused to defend her WWE Women's United States Championship against Sol Ruca

Even though a match between Chelsea Green and Sol Ruca for the Women's United States Championship has been made official, Chelsea Green has refused to defend her title. It seems that the star is adamant she won't defend her title based on a tweet made by her.

On March 12, the champion posted about her displeasure with NXT's management for scheduling a championship match without her approval.

"Absolutely appalled with @WWENXT for scheduling a United States championship match without MY approval for March 18, 2025. I vote to overturn this decision of YOURS TRULY vs @SolRucaWWE on the grounds that l DON'T WANT TO DO IT!!! 🫡 🇺🇸 Please note, my Secret Hervice will be readily available, so I wish Sol the best. GOD BLESS AMERICA & ME!"

This post by Green has received no response from any authority figure in NXT or WWE. This means the Canadian superstar will be forced to defend her United States Title next week, whether she likes it or not.

