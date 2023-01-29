RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is one of the most decorated female superstars in WWE, as she's made history multiple times in her short wrestling career. She recently commented on becoming the first black woman to headline WrestleMania.

In 2021, she became the first black woman to win a Royal Rumble match. She went on to face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night One for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two stars made history by becoming the first black women to headline The Show of Shows. The EST of WWE dethroned The Boss to win the title at the event.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Bianca Belair stated that it meant a lot to her to be one of the first two black women to headline WrestleMania. She added that it also means a lot to hold a world title beyond the 200-day mark.

“You just want that to be inspiration for other people. Just go after your dreams and you can be history, you can make history. You don’t have to go on the history books to find it. You are history yourself. But it means a lot to me. I always feel like representation is so important and I’m happy to be the first person to go over 200 days. I’m happy to be the second Black person to win a Royal Rumble, the first Black female to main event WrestleMania,” said Belair.

Bianca Belair on her historic run as RAW Women's Champion

The EST of WWE recently hit 300 days as RAW Women's Champion. She's the first black superstar in WWE history to hold a world title for that long.

Bianca Belair shared that she's grateful that she reached all these milestones, but she wants it to be the norm.

“I’ll be so excited when it’s just the norm, you know? And we don’t have to keep celebrating these firsts, but it’s really cool to be like the first to make it past 200 days. And it’s an honor and I just wanna do it right,” she said.

If The EST retains her title tonight against Alexa Bliss, she could go on to face the winner of the Royal Rumble match at WrestleMania 39. However, no plans are set in stone, and it remains to be seen who her challenger will be in the coming weeks.

