Bianca Belair comments on her "new look" for Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. Her match will also involve Sasha Banks, who made her much awaited return to the ring at WWE Extreme Rules.

Ahead of The EST of WWE's bout at Crown Jewel, The National News caught up with the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion to ask her how she was preparing for the match.

During her interview, Bianca Belair sounded excited about the opportunity to perform in Saudi Arabia and spoke about the changes she is making to her outfit for Crown Jewel:

“I already wear long pants as it is, though we’ll definitely be having long sleeves and just making sure that we’re within the bounds of everything, but I’m definitely going to still show up and look like the EST that I am. We’ll definitely customize our gear, but I’m excited for it. It’s not something that’s an inconvenience, plus I get a new look,” said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair's road to Crown Jewel

2021 started off as what looked like a dream run for Bianca Belair. First, she won the Women's Royal Rumble to seal a shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. At the Show Of Shows, Belair beat Sasha Banks in the main event to win her first WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The EST of WWE held on to the Championship for over four months, dropping it to Becky Lynch when The Man made her return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam. At the pay-per-view, Belair was set to face Carmella before Lynch showed up, taking her place.

Becky Lynch, who returned to action after over a year, beat Belair in 26 seconds, shocking fans across the world. After an unsuccessful attempt to regain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules due to interference by Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair is poised to take back her championship from The Man at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

