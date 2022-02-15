"I can’t wait for it" - Bianca Belair on a potential match with Ronda Rousey in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has opened up about potentially facing 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' Ronda Rousey.

Rousey returned to the company as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and won. She selected Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent. Although she and Belair are currently on two different brands, The EST of WWE is still interested in a bout with the former RAW Women's Champion.

In a recent interview with SunSport, Bianca Belair stated that there are endless possibilities in WWE, and she believes a match with Ronda Rousey will happen one day in the future.

"In WWE the possibilities are endless and no matter what, you’re always going to meet everyone eventually in the ring. I love competition, I crave competition, I don’t run from competition. [I will take on] Any opportunity to prove I am the EST of WWE... I will say as long as Ronda Rousey is in WWE and I’m in WWE that possibility is on the table and I do think that it will eventually happen in the future. And I can’t wait for it," said Belair.

Bianca Belair and Ronda Ronda Rousey are set to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber

Ronda will team up with Naomi at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to take on Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match. On SmackDown last week, Rousey came to Naomi's aid against Deville and Flair, setting up the bout.

On the other hand, Bianca Belair has a tougher task as she's slated to compete inside the Elimination Chamber for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She'll have to overcome five other stars, including Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and a mystery competitor.

