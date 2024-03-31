Bianca Belair comments on a recent online incident that made her feel bad for Cody Rhodes and Judgment Day member

The former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair opened up about a recent online incident that made her feel bad for her co-workers, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

The American Nightmare is the cover star of the standard edition of WWE 2K24, while Mami and The EST of WWE are co-cover stars for the deluxe edition. However, a few people weren't happy with Belair being on the cover of the game, and they made some harsh remarks towards the SmackDown star. Several superstars showed support for her on social media, including The Eradicator and the former Intercontinental Champion.

In a recent interview with Metro, Bianca Belair said she felt bad for Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley because it was their day to celebrate, but instead, they stood up for her.

"It was their day to celebrate too. Instead, they were writing tweets and supporting me. But I appreciate my co workers. They’re amazing," said Belair.

Bianca said that the negative remarks never got through to her.

"The negativity never actually got through to me. I’m not I’m not one that goes in searches or vanity searches my name anyway," she laughed. "But I’ve still to this day never actually seen what was actually said."

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair says she always advocates for the women to main event WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania XL Night One will be headlined by The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, while Reigns vs. Rhodes will close Night Two.

Bianca Belair revealed in the same interview that she always pushes for the women to get a spot in the main event of The Show of Shows when they win the Rumble.

"I’m always pushing for the women, when they win the Royal Rumble, to get the main event. I know how it changed my career and I know how important that is to us. [But] we’re at a time where our roster is so stacked from the men to the women that any match on the card could be the main event."

Expand Tweet

The EST of WWE will join forces with Naomi and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL.

Poll : Which team are you on? Team Bianca Damage CTRL 0 votes View Discussion