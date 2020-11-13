Bianca Belair comments on who she wants on Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series

While on WWE's The Bump, Bianca Belair opened up on a number of topics including her thoughts on being on the blue brand, the lack of cohesion on Team RAW and who she would like to see along with her and Ruby Riott on Team SmackDown.

Talking about her transition to WWE, Bianca Belair said she had no complaints on how she got here and how things have been going since she got drafted to WWE SmackDown.

"I have zero complaints. I, literally, am the happiest woman in that locker room. I feel like I'm at home; SmackDown is the land of opportunities, and I've jumped on the scene. I'm here, and I'm not going anywhere!" H/t Wrestling Inc

In fact, in order to shed some light on what the WWE Universe would be getting, WWE created a special hype package to showcase Belair's abilities. The EST Of WWE was very happy with the vignettes and said it felt like a sports commercial.

"It was very cool. It felt like it was a sports commercial. It makes you look at me and see me as a competitor and as an athlete. It directly shows what I do outside the ring correlates to what I do inside the ring." H/t Wrestling Inc

Bianca Belair questions Team RAW and names two Superstars she wants on her team

Bianca Belair also raised questions about the overall cohesion and comradery among the women of Team RAW and was quite confident that SmackDown will be able to show more stability than their counterparts.

"We have more cohesion than Team Raw. I feel like our team doesn't have any bad blood right now. Survivor Series is all about teamwork." H/t Wrestling Inc

Bianca Belair was the first member of SmackDown's Women's division to be selected for their team for Survivor Series after she beat Billie Kay and Natalya. She was then followed by Ruby Riott who also bested Natalya and Zelina Vega to become the second member.

Let’s not forget that I was on the winning team last year...#SurvivorSeries



This year I am TEAM #Smackdown and I am TEWWWW READY! https://t.co/10Z3yzIctQ — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 11, 2020

Speaking about Team SmackDown, Bianca Belair gave her suggestions on who she would like to see fight alongside her against Team RAW.

"I would love to see Liv Morgan because her and Ruby are already a tag team, so to have her on the team, I feel like that would just add to the cohesiveness of the team. I'd [also] have to say, Bayley. She is such a strong competitor and would bring so much to the table." H/t Wrestling Inc

Bianca Belair and Team SmackDown will be aiming to secure the win when they face off against Team RAW at Survivor Series. Despite still having a few more spots to fill, the team is already looking stronger than Team RAW in terms of chemistry. However, only time will tell how the team will look before Survivor Series.