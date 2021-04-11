Bianca Belair crowned as new SmackDown Women's Champion after historic WrestleMania main event

Bianca Belair had the best moment of her WWE career at WrestleMania 37 as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night One.

Belair successfully dethroned Sasha Banks in a star-making performance during the historic match on the first night of this year's Show Of Shows.

The bout lived up to its hype as both women left everything they had in the ring. While Sasha Banks showed everyone why she is one of the best performers in WWE, Bianca Belair wowed the audience with her strength and physicality.

Both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks put on a show for the returning WWE Universe.

In a chaotic finish, Belair used hair to attack Banks' mid-section before finally hitting the KOD to win the title.

Bianca Belair's victory marks the beginning of a new era in WWE, and it will be interesting to see who will step up to challenge her.

What is next for Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks?

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks may not be done with each other

Both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks put up quite the spectacle on Night One of WrestleMania 37. It was a historic moment for WWE as two African-American women closed the Show Of Shows and managed to entertain everyone present at the Raymond James Stadium.

Now, both women will be returning to SmackDown in completely different roles. The EST Of WWE will be ruling over the blue brand's women's division, while Banks will be forced to bring up a new strategy to reclaim her throne.

Belair will aim to be a fighting champion and take on all comers. Sasha Banks will be returning to the familiar role of being a challenger, and will certainly be looking to reclaim the title.

At the moment, it seems likely that both women will be continuing their feud for some more time.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks go head-to-head once again? Share your thoughts with us down below.