  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bianca Belair
  • Bianca Belair crushes unexpected opponent to qualify for Elimination Chamber match

Bianca Belair crushes unexpected opponent to qualify for Elimination Chamber match

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 08, 2025 01:59 GMT
Bianca Belair has qualified for the Elimination Chamber match [Image credits: WWE.com and Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has qualified for the Elimination Chamber match [Image credits: WWE.com and Bianca Belair's X account]

Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured Bianca Belair in a qualifier for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The EST put on quite the performance, absolutely crushing an unexpected opponent.

The opponent in question was none other than Chelsea Green's "secret service" member, Piper Niven. The Scottish star had a bone to pick with Belair, and she tried to do so tonight on the blue brand, but to no avail.

Niven likely holds Bianca Belair responsible for what happened at the Royal Rumble last weekend. After all, The EST inadvertently played a role in Chelsea Green's elimination by pulling Naomi out of the way and allowing Niven to push The Hot Mess off the ring apron.

also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately, Niven was unable to get her revenge tonight. While she had her moments, the Women's Tag Team Champion was too much for her. Utilizing her incredible strength, Belair ended the match by hitting a KOD in the middle of the ring.

It was a huge win for Bianca Belair, who now joins Liv Morgan in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. It will be interesting to see who else joins the two women in the hellish structure. Regardless, The EST will aim to be the last woman standing in Toronto, Canada.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी