Bianca Belair crushes unexpected opponent to qualify for Elimination Chamber match

Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured Bianca Belair in a qualifier for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The EST put on quite the performance, absolutely crushing an unexpected opponent.

The opponent in question was none other than Chelsea Green's "secret service" member, Piper Niven. The Scottish star had a bone to pick with Belair, and she tried to do so tonight on the blue brand, but to no avail.

Niven likely holds Bianca Belair responsible for what happened at the Royal Rumble last weekend. After all, The EST inadvertently played a role in Chelsea Green's elimination by pulling Naomi out of the way and allowing Niven to push The Hot Mess off the ring apron.

Unfortunately, Niven was unable to get her revenge tonight. While she had her moments, the Women's Tag Team Champion was too much for her. Utilizing her incredible strength, Belair ended the match by hitting a KOD in the middle of the ring.

It was a huge win for Bianca Belair, who now joins Liv Morgan in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. It will be interesting to see who else joins the two women in the hellish structure. Regardless, The EST will aim to be the last woman standing in Toronto, Canada.

