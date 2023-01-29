Bianca Belair defeats 9-time champion to retain RAW Women's Title at WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble event.

The two stars have been involved in a feud for a while now, which began after The Goddess became the number one contender for the title. They collided for the gold on the red brand several weeks ago, which ended after Bliss snapped and attacked the referee.

The EST of WWE then challenged Alexa to face her again for the title at the Rumble instead of entering the 30-woman match. Bianca Belair dominated the match from the beginning and hammered her opponent in the corner.

Alexa Bliss then locked the champion in a submission hold by pulling her hair and feet at the same time. Belair went on to perform a suplex and hit Alexa with a knee in the midsection.

The EST of WWE went for a moonsault, but Alexa put her knees up. Belair tried to go for the KOD, but Bliss avoided it. In the end, Bianca Belair went for the KOD again and successfully hit it to retain the title.

After the match, Uncle Howdy's video package played in the arena, showing Alexa Bliss' past self, seemingly informing her to revert to the dark side.

