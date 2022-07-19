Bianca Belair defeats former champion on RAW; new SummerSlam opponent confirmed 

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW in a rematch from last week.

The Princess of Staten Island defeated The EST of WWE via countout last week after Becky Lynch interfered in the bout. On the red brand this week, a new stipulation was added, stating that the title could change hands by pinfall, submission, or count out.

Before the match began, Big Time Becks announced that she would face the winner at WWE SummerSlam for the title. She and Carmella both attacked Bianca Belair in the ring before the match started. Lynch remained at ringside throughout the entire bout.

Carmella tried to get Belair counted out multiple times, but the latter managed to make it into the ring each time. The bout ended after The EST of WWE delivered her Kiss of Death finisher for the win.

It has now been confirmed that she will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Last year, Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Title. It'll be interesting to see whether history will repeat itself this year.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far