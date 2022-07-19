Create
Notifications

Bianca Belair defeats former champion on RAW; new SummerSlam opponent confirmed 

The EST of WWE emerged victorious on RAW
The EST of WWE emerged victorious on RAW
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 19, 2022 06:52 AM IST

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW in a rematch from last week.

The Princess of Staten Island defeated The EST of WWE via countout last week after Becky Lynch interfered in the bout. On the red brand this week, a new stipulation was added, stating that the title could change hands by pinfall, submission, or count out.

The #WWERaw #WomensTitle can change hands by pinfall, submission or count out!Will this favor @CarmellaWWE? https://t.co/6L5GS0InZu

Before the match began, Big Time Becks announced that she would face the winner at WWE SummerSlam for the title. She and Carmella both attacked Bianca Belair in the ring before the match started. Lynch remained at ringside throughout the entire bout.

Carmella tried to get Belair counted out multiple times, but the latter managed to make it into the ring each time. The bout ended after The EST of WWE delivered her Kiss of Death finisher for the win.

#WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE defends against @BeckyLynchWWE at #SummerSlam on July 30!@peacockTV @WWENetwork https://t.co/toEnt4XRHQ
Also Read Story Continues below

It has now been confirmed that she will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Last year, Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Title. It'll be interesting to see whether history will repeat itself this year.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...