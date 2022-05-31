Bianca Belair defeats top WWE Superstar on RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, Bianca Belair defeated one of her Hell in a Cell challengers, Asuka, during the opening match.

This week's show began with both Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair interrupting Becky Lynch. Following this, the match between the Empress of Tomorrow and the EST of WWE took place. Becky Lynch remained at ringside for the duration of the match in commentary.

During the match, Asuka and Belair went back-and-forth with some hard-hitting offense, as Lynch chimed in with the odd humorous comment. At the conclusion of the match, Bianca Belair was able to score an unexpected pinfall victory over The Empress of Tomorrow, rolling her up for the three-count.

After the match, Becky Lynch stormed the ring and began attacking both women. She first threw Belair out of the ring before attacking Asuka. Big Time Becks then attacked the EST as she stood tall at the end of the segment. The three will compete at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

It will be interesting to see whether Bianca Belair will retain her RAW Women's Title at Hell in a Cell or if fans will get to see a new champion being crowned at the event.

