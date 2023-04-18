Bianca Belair defeats underrated 34-year-old star on RAW despite getting dominated the whole match

Bianca Belair is used to overcoming obstacles, as she has done in the last year or so as RAW Women's Champion. Being only 19 days away from breaking Becky Lynch's record as the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion, she overcame another obstacle in the form of 34-year-old Dakota Kai.

As you may remember, last week on RAW, IYO SKY took Bayley's spot in the #1 contender's match by simply demanding it and became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair.

Although Belair's feud with Damage CTRL primarily revolved around a vendetta against Bayley, it's different this time.

There has been visible dissent within Damage CTRL, especially last week when Bayley didn't look too happy that IYO took her spot and won the match.

This week, Dakota Kai brought the fight to Bianca Belair in a way that we haven't seen in a while. She seemingly had an answer to every move that the RAW Women's Champion had, and it was only in the last few seconds that she managed to land the KOD.

Dakota Kai has been touted as an underrated superstar for a while now, and her performance against Belair proved exactly that. It will be interesting to see how far she can go once Damage CTRL inevitably breaks up.

