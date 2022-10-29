WWE recently announced that Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel.

The two stars collided for the title in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules, which was won by The EST of WWE. On RAW this past Monday, the two stars faced each other in a non-title match in the main event of the show. The Role Model emerged victorious after Nikki Cross returned and attacked Belair while the referee was incapacitated.

The two women have been at loggerheads since Bayley returned at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Bayley will get another shot at the RAW Women's Championship on November 5 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The two stars will collide in a Last Woman Standing Match for the first time ever against each other.

In 2020, Bayley was forced out of action due to an injury during her feud against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Role Model is currently the leader of a villainous group known as Damage CTRL. They interfered in her match against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules, and it will come as no surprise if they end up giving Bayley the advantage in her match at Crown Jewel.

