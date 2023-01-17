Bianca Belair destroyed on RAW after interference from male superstar

Bianca Belair ended the night by getting destroyed by Alexa Bliss yet again. The two women last faced each other in a RAW Women's Title match, with the presence of a masked figure (implied to be Uncle Howdy) and the Firefly logo causing Bliss to snap.

The RAW Women's Champion missed the Monday Night show last week but returned this week to address Alexa Bliss. She goaded her into accepting a title rematch at the Royal Rumble - one that was made official. It eventually led to a brawl where Uncle Howdy's presence helped Bliss to destroy Bianca Belair.

The brawl was fairly one-sided at first, with Bianca Belair getting the better of the physically smaller Alexa Bliss. However, while she had the momentum, mist emerged from one of the entrances next to the crowd, and a silhouette of Uncle Howdy was shown.

This distraction was enough for the 31-year-old star to attack Belair's lower leg before proceeding to destroy her again. It was a big statement for Alexa Bliss, who is set to have one of the biggest matches of her career at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Will The EST of WWE manage to overcome Bliss? Or will Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's presence be too much for her? What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes