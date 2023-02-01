Bianca Belair should face 41-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 39, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on who Bianca Belair should face at WWE WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Fame journalist believes Asuka could be the ideal dancing partner for the current RAW Women's Champion.

The 41-year-old recently made her return to WWE programming. She was entrant #17 in the Women's Royal Rumble match and was among the final three participants. Asuka also brought back her old New Japan-inspired gimmick and has been more vicious than ever since returning.

During a discussion with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted program, Bill Apter proposed a match between Bianca Belair and the Empress of Tomorrow at the Show of Shows.

"So I'm looking down the list in my head. Let me see who I would. Asuka. It took me a minute to start with my mind going down the roster of women. But Asuka, Asuka is trimmed down. She's very exciting to watch, you never know what she's going to do next. That's also the same way Bianca is, you can never predict what she is going to do. It's going to be a big, good, fast match if it happens." [22:52 - 23:38]

Bianca Belair and Asuka last faced off in WWE in 2022

Bianca Belair and Asuka are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from one another. The duo has had two singles matches in the past. While one of their matches ended in No Contest after interference from Becky Lynch, Belair picked up the win in the other.

The EST of WWE has been the RAW Women's Champion for over 300 days. She won the title at WrestleMania last year and has held on to it ever since. Her opponent for the Showcase of Immortals will be decided at Elimination Chamber PLE, where six women will enter the unforgiving structure to become the #1 contender.

So far, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez have been announced for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Who do you think will challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below!

