Bianca Belair faces her WrestleMania challenger in a bizarre segment after defeating newly returned WWE Superstar on RAW

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair once again met her WrestleMania 39 opponent Asuka on tonight's episode of the red brand, following the former's match against Chelsea Green. However, the confrontation between Asuka and Belair ended with everyone scratching their heads.

Newly returned WWE star Chelsea Green was accompanied by Carmella, who was at ringside. The Princess of Staten Island tried to get inside the ring and cause a distraction. Chelsea Green tried to take advantage as Carmella kicked Belair in the face while the referee looked away.

Chelsea Green tried to get a stranglehold on proceedings, but Bianca Belair countered into a KOD for the finish! Post-match, Belair caught Mella's superkick attempt, but the Empress of Tomorrow came out for the save.

The duo were stopped in their tracks instantly, and Carmella dodged a kick, with Chelsea eating it instead. They got taken out by both Belair and Asuka.

Following this, Asuka held the RAW Women's Title and pulled it back from The EST as the latter demanded that she return it. The Empress of Tomorrow puzzled Bianca Belair with her mist-filled teeth.

With their WrestleMania match inching closer, the two women will look to co-exist as they team up on the upcoming episode of RAW. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

What did you think of the confrontation between Asuka and Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes