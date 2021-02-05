Bianca Belair finally addresses the possibility of facing Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble match and now has a tough decision ahead of her. The EST must choose who her opponent will be at WrestleMania 37, and one of her options is the SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks.

Bianca Belair is a WWE Superstar currently working on Friday Night SmackDown. Belair recently made history, becoming the first African-American woman to win the Royal Rumble. Her victory also ensures her an opportunity to get her first title with WWE at WrestleMania.

While discussing possible WrestleMania opponents with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Bianca Belair spoke about the possibility of facing SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. The EST revealed that if she were to challenge The Boss, it would be more than just a match.

"It’s more than just the match. Just us standing in the ring together. You have these two alpha females who represent women empowerment. It’s just a message that can really be, just us standing in the ring without us even doing anything or saying anything."

Here's the YouTube link to my interview with @BiancaBelairWWE at the top of the hour.



Hope you all enjoy!



⏩ https://t.co/A4UE4OS5e7 pic.twitter.com/GclMoeNUGp — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 4, 2021

The match would mean a lot for the African-American community as well. Two powerhouses from the community going head-to-head for one of the biggest championships in WWE on The Grandest Stage of Them All will be must-see.

What is next from Bianca Belair?

Apart from choosing her opponent for WrestleMania 37, there is still a lot left for Bianca Belair to do. The EST still has unfinished business with Bayley, who is extremely unhappy with Belair's Royal Rumble victory.

The fact that Belair eliminated Bayley makes things a lot more interesting for the EST, with Friday night drawing closer.

Is it time to stop talking about Bianca yet? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

It will only be a matter of time before Bianca Belair decides to finally put her feud with Bayley to bed.

Who do you think Bianca Belair should face? Let us know down below.