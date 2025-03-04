Bianca Belair finally says what's next after Jade Cargill attacked Naomi at Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair overcame massive emotional turmoil to win the Elimination Chamber after Jade Cargill attacked Naomi. She has now revealed what's next.

Ad

For months, fans have wondered who attacked Jade Cargill before Survivor Series. While Bianca Belair and Naomi blamed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the answer became clearer at the Elimination Chamber.

Jade Cargill made her surprise return before the Women's Elimination Chamber match could begin. She brutally attacked Naomi so the latter could not continue. Belair was distraught over what had happened between her best friends. However, she still managed to overcome the odds and win the Chamber match.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on RAW, Cathy Kelley asked The EST to comment on Jade attacking Naomi at the Elimination Chamber. Belair said she wouldn't talk about it until she talked to both women. She said she is proud of her accomplishment and focused on discovering who her WrestleMania 41 opponent is. She seemed confident that she could beat either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will head to WrestleMania 41 to face off against Bianca after tonight's main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.