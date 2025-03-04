  • home icon
Bianca Belair finally says what's next after Jade Cargill attacked Naomi at Elimination Chamber

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:40 GMT
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi
Bianca Belair is a former RAW Women's Champion (Pic source: WWE.com and YouTube channel)

Bianca Belair overcame massive emotional turmoil to win the Elimination Chamber after Jade Cargill attacked Naomi. She has now revealed what's next.

Ad

For months, fans have wondered who attacked Jade Cargill before Survivor Series. While Bianca Belair and Naomi blamed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the answer became clearer at the Elimination Chamber.

Jade Cargill made her surprise return before the Women's Elimination Chamber match could begin. She brutally attacked Naomi so the latter could not continue. Belair was distraught over what had happened between her best friends. However, she still managed to overcome the odds and win the Chamber match.

Ad
Trending

Tonight on RAW, Cathy Kelley asked The EST to comment on Jade attacking Naomi at the Elimination Chamber. Belair said she wouldn't talk about it until she talked to both women. She said she is proud of her accomplishment and focused on discovering who her WrestleMania 41 opponent is. She seemed confident that she could beat either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see who will head to WrestleMania 41 to face off against Bianca after tonight's main event.

Edited by Angana Roy
