WWE changed the Women's Elimination Chamber finish to further strengthen Bianca Belair

It was reported that WWE changed the finish to the Women's Elimination Chamber match to make Bianca Belair look stronger. However, this was not their original plan for the finish of the match.

This past Saturday, Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will now go onto WrestleMania 38 to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported today that WWE's original plan was also to protect the return of Alexa Bliss during the contest.

"The discussed finish of the Women's Elimination Chamber bout was a double pin with Bianca Belair getting her shoulder up at the last second as a way to protect Alexa Bliss as it was her first official match back but the decision was later made to go with the KOD for the clean pinfall to make Bianca look stronger heading into her Wrestlemania 38 bout with Becky Lynch." H/T PWInsider

Two of WWE's biggest stars will collide at WrestleMania.

Given Bliss' star power and value in the women's division, it is not surprising that WWE wanted to protect Alexa in her return match. However, with WrestleMania on the horizon, the need to make Belair look as strong as possible before she faces Lynch is essential.

Becky Lynch congratulated Bianca Belair after her win

With both Belair and Lynch coming out of the Elimination Chamber with victories, it will be interesting to see who has the upper hand heading into WrestleMania.

After the premium live event, Big Time Becks took to Twitter to congratulate her upcoming Mania opponent, with Lynch mentioning both her and Bianca's recent successes at the show of shows.

There is no doubt that the EST of WWE and The Man are two of the biggest stars in the industry today and there can be no better way to settle who is better than a showdown at WrestleMania.

Who do you see walking out of WrestleMania with the RAW Women's Title? Let us know in our poll below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who comes leaves Wrestlemania with the RAW Women's Championship? Becky Lynch Bianca Belair 8 votes so far