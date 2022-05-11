"That’s what it’s all about" - Bianca Belair on her friendship with current champions in WWE

Bianca Belair has opened up about her real-life friendship with Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The EST of WWE and The Legit Boss have a storied history with each other as they collided in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One. They made history by becoming the first black women to headline The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 38, Banks made history once again, this time alongside Naomi, by becoming the first black WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Bianca Belair commented on her friendship with Boss N' Glow and watched them win the tag team titles.

"I love Sasha [Banks]. Everybody knows I love Sasha and I love Naomi but just for all three of us to walk out with the titles [at WrestleMania 38] and you know, be able to celebrate together, I’m for any time history can be made, especially for women so them being the first Black women’s tag team to win a title, for me to be there and be able to celebrate with them with my title as well, that’s what it’s all about," said Belair. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bianca Belair also talked about not main eventing WWE WrestleMania 38 with Becky Lynch

The first night of The Grandest Stage of Them All was headlined by Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens. The second night was headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All unification match.

Many fans were advocating on social media for the RAW Women's Title match to close Night One. During the interview, Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on not headlining WrestleMania Saturday against Becky Lynch.

"Well, for me, we are the only two women that have won the main event of WrestleMania so automatically, you know, for us, that was a huge match. But what I’ll say is every match on the card was deserving to be on WrestleMania. But I’ll say it was hard to follow that and so when you put on a match where it’s hard for anybody to follow, that means nobody is supposed to follow it," said Belair.

At WrestleMania 38, The EST of WWE defeated Big Time Becks to win the RAW Women's Championship for the first time in her career. She successfully defended it against Sonya Deville on the red brand a few weeks ago.

What do you make of Bianca's comments on her friendship with Sasha Banks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha