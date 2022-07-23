"That's been the story" – Bianca Belair opens up on her frustrations with the Women's title picture

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke out about the uncertainty surrounding her opponents.

The EST of WWE is scheduled to be in a huge title match for the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. The animosity between the two stars has been at an all-time high since Big Time Becks returned from her maternity leave last year at the same event.

Speaking on Hot 97 radio this week, Belair spoke about how she wasn't always sure of who her opponent will be.

"At this point, I have no idea who I'll be facing at any particular time. Things just keep changing, that's been the story. When I was SmackDown Women's Champion, things kept changing. My opponent was supposed to be this person. Now I'm RAW Women's Champion and the same thing is happening."

The champ mentioned that she was getting ready to face Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank, but later Carmella stepped in as a replacement. The EST of WWE, however, was happy to square off against Big Time Becks at SummerSlam. She saw the encounter as an opportunity to right the mistakes of her outing at the same event last year.

"Originally I was supposed to be facing Rhea at Money in the Bank and then she couldn't show up. Carmella stepped in, the person that's been stepping through every single time. So at SummerSlam, I had no idea. I didn't know if I'll be facing Rhea, or whoever. Now it's Becky, which I'm loving because we know that there's history from last year's SummerSlam." (From 3:36 - 4:11)

You can watch the full interview here:

Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair last year at SummerSlam

The Man Becky Lynch made a stupendous return to WWE last year at SummerSlam. Bianca Belair was gearing up to defend the SmackDown Women's title against Sasha Banks, but Carmella showed up instead.

Just as the two were about to lock horns, Becky's music hit and the crowd went berserk. The returning superstar made quick work of Carmella and then turned her attention towards the champ. This resulted in an impromptu matchup where Lynch picked up the win with the Manhandle Slam.

It will be interesting to see who prevails when the two women lock up once again at WWE's Biggest Party Of The Summer. Let us know your pick in the comments below.

