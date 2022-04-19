Bianca Belair breaks silence after getting fined by a WWE Official on RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on getting fined by Adam Pearce on RAW this week.

The EST of WWE laid her hands on Sonya Deville despite being warned against it by the latter. Bianca's actions, however, didn't go unpunished as Adam Pearce fined her 1$ for attacking a company official.

Speaking on RAW Talk about the events that transpired on the Red brand, Bianca stated that it was Pearce's decision to fine her a dollar. The RAW Women's Champion said she paid the fine for her actions.

"Sonya Deville took it upon herself to make the title match, and Adam Pearce took it upon himself to fine me a dollar,"- said Bianca. "So, I did what I was told. I paid a dollar because I understood the assignment." (From 1:26 to 1:36)

Bianca Belair will face Sonya Deville on WWE RAW next week

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship for the first time next week after winning it at WrestleMania this year. The former NXT star will lock horns with Sonya Deville after the latter used her powers as a WWE official to emerge as Bianca's next challenger.

Sonya explained her actions on RAW this week, stating that she wants to win the title from the best and Bianca is the best. The bout is set to take place in Bianca's hometown.

Bianca shared her thoughts on Sonya's challenge on RAW Talk. The EST detailed that she will celebrate her victory next week with her family members and prove to Sonya that she is the EST of Tennessee.

"I'm over here, sitting nice and pretty with this RAW Women's Championship. Sonya Deville wants to be where I'm at right now. She thinks she's gonna take that from me in my hometown. I'm gonna walk out as RAW Women's Champion, I'm gonna go celebrate with my family in Knoxville, TN and I'm gonna show Sonya Deville that not only am I EST of WWE but I'm the EST of Tennessee,"- Biana added. (From 1:49 to 2:13)

Bianca Belair has been an unstoppable force since losing to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds at SummerSlam 2021. Will Sonya Deville be able to stop the Bianca juggernaut next week? Sound off in the comments and let us know.

