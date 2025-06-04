Bianca Belair gifts a Rolex to 35-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently took to social media to upload a video showcasing her gift for a 35-year-old SmackDown star. He is none other than her husband, Montez Ford.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are two of the most popular names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Belair was out of action for weeks, but returned to the company's weekly programming last week on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Montez Ford has been tearing it up week in and week out on WWE TV as the Tag Team Champion alongside Angelo Dawkins.

The EST recently took to Instagram to upload several videos of Montez Ford's birthday celebration. In one of the clips, Belair revealed that she gifted a Rolex to her husband. In her post's caption, the former Women's Champion sent an emotional message, writing that her husband deserved "the WORLD," and there wasn't anything she wouldn't do for him.

"Happy 35th Birthday to my favorite person in the world @montezfordwwe ! You deserve the WORLD and more! There isn’t anything I can do or say to show you how much I love you but I will keep trying! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Thank you to everyone that drove in, flew in, and showed up to celebrate this wild crazy amazing man!...," she wrote.

Bianca Belair is currently in a heated feud with Naomi on WWE TV

Bianca Belair returned to WWE TV on last week's SmackDown. She cut a promo addressing the crowd about her absence before Naomi interrupted her. The Glow first tried to mend fences with her former teammate, but soon showed her real colors by taking multiple shots at The EST.

Naomi also revealed that she broke into Belair's parents' house when nobody was at home. Following this, Jade Cargill showed up to take out the real-life Bloodline star before staring at Bianca.

Many believe the Triple H-led creative team might soon book a feud between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two former friends.

