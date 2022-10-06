"I had to prove that I belonged here" - Bianca Belair on the advice she would give her younger self in WWE

Bianca Belair has commented on what advice she would give her younger self during her time in NXT.

The EST of WWE is one of the most successful graduates of the Performance Center and NXT.

So far in her career, she has won the Women's Royal Rumble match, main evented WrestleMania, and held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. She has accomplished what many could only dream of, that too in a short span of time.

Speaking to ProSieben MAXX in a recent interview, Bianca Belair stated that she would advise her younger self to have fun and that it would all work out in the end.

Belair said that she came to the pro wrestling industry to prove that she belonged here, and sometimes she forgot to stop and appreciate the small accomplishments.

"That it all makes sense in the end, and don't forget to have fun. I think my time in NXT, I came in, I didn't come from the wrestling world, I came in feeling like I had to prove that I belonged here. I was trying to learn this new art and skill, this new craft of being a wrestler and at the same time trying to learn about the history of the business and it was just a lot... I was grinding all the time. I had fun, but I feel like sometimes I forgot to stop and appreciate the small accomplishments along the way," said Belair. (14:35-15:26)

Bianca Belair on her favorite moments in her WWE career

The EST of WWE has a Hall of Fame career, although she has only been wrestling since 2016. She has shared the ring with many top names such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Bianca Belair listed a few moments in her WWE career that she considers to be her favorite.

"My favorite memory was the first-ever Women's WarGames match, that was just an amazing locker room at that particular time in NXT. Now we're getting to do it at Survivor Series, so I hope I have another match, I don't know. And main eventing WrestleMania [37 Night One], WrestleMania with Becky Lynch, and it's just so many like small ones that mean as much as the big ones, but there's been so many." (18:30-19:03)

Bianca Belair is currently slated to defend her RAW Women's Title against Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules. The bout will be contested as a Ladder Match, meaning the only way to win is by climbing up the ladder and retrieving the title.

