[WATCH] Bianca Belair gives Becky Lynch a makeover; leaves RAW with a chunk of her hair 

Bianca Belair returned to RAW this week after missing two weeks post the attack at the hands of Becky Lynch.

Belair cut a promo making it clear that she was coming for the RAW Women's Championship before Lynch tried to attack The EST of WWE from behind. The champion crawled out from under the ring.

The brawl led to Lynch pulling out a pair of scissors and trying to cut off Bianca's famous braid, but the former women's champion was able to fight off and deliver two KODs before turning the scissors around onto Becky Lynch.

You can watch the moment below:

Lynch was seemingly out for the count as Bianca cut out a lump of her hair and then left the building with it in her hand. The Man later recovered and shouted that she was going to end Bianca's career at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in seconds at WWE SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship

Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam last year and stepped into a feud with Bianca Belair when she was able to defeat the star in 26 seconds.

Belair has since had a chip on her shoulder and has been building towards her moment at WrestleMania. After winning her chance to face Lynch inside The Elimination Chamber, The Irish Lass Kicker almost took her moment away when she attacked her with a chair two weeks ago.

Despite Lynch hoping that she had taken Belair out of the match, the former women's champion refused to stay down.

Belair was able to recover in time to make her return to RAW earlier tonight and made quite an emphatic statement by cutting off Becky Lynch's hair.

The feud between Belair and Lynch has reached a new boiling point, and it's likely that Lynch will be looking to cut off the EST's braid again this weekend when they collide on WrestleMania Saturday.

Do you think Becky will be able to cut off Bianca's hair as an act of revenge? Let us know in the comments section below.

