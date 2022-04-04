Bianca Belair admits how she feels about former rival's WrestleMania win

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair admitted she was happy for Sasha Banks and Naomi after they won at WrestleMania 38 Night 2.

On Night 1, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, thus dethroning and ending Lynch’s reign.

On Night 2, Sasha Banks and Naomi faced Queen Zelina & Carmella, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The Legit Boss and The Glow eventually won the brutal match, becoming the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Taking to Twitter, Belair praised Banks and Naomi and said that they deserved the title.

“THEY DID IT!! @SashaBanksWWE @Naomiwwe PURE MAGIC!!! This Makes Me So Happy! #wrESTleMania #BossXGlow” wrote Belair.

Bianca Belair on why losing at WrestleMania wasn’t an option

In a conversation with Ariel Helwani following her match WrestleMania 38, The EST mentioned that she was nervous for the match against Big Time Becks since it was personal. Belair said she could’ve lost a lot if she didn’t win the title this time round.

She added she didn’t want to let her supporters down, who have been with her since SummerSlam. Yet, the new RAW Women’s Champion wasn't scared, although she was nervous.

“I was more nervous because it was more personal. I wasn’t just trying to prove myself. I had more to lose this year. I knew what it felt like to be champion and have title taken from me. I wanted to have that feeling again to be champion and not let everyone down that have cheering for me since SummerSlam. It was more nerve-racking, but it’s WrestleMania. I was nervous, but not scared. (H/T- Fightful)

How will Lynch cope up with her loss at The Grandest Stage Of Them All? Will Big Time Becks be able to take away the RAW championship from Belair?

And what heights will Belair scale from here? Sound off in the comment section below.

