"I want to carry this all the way to WrestleMania" - Bianca Belair lay out her future plans in WWE

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently opened up on what she wants to accomplish in the ring. She also talked about which WWE Superstar she's looking forward to facing at WrestleMania 39.

The EST of WWE dethroned Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to become the new RAW Women's Champion. Last year, she defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of The Show of Shows to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. That same year, she scored two victories over Bayley to retain the title.

With three of the Four Horsewomen out of the way, there's one superstar left that Belair hasn't beaten in a championship match yet.

Speaking on the subject of her accomplishments during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair stated that she wants to keep proving herself in the ring. In that endeavor, she has named Charlotte Flair as the superstar that she wants to face at WrestleMania 39.

“I have a lot to prove, and I want to keep proving who I am. I’m an overachiever, and I am always striving to be the best version of myself. I want my reputation to be that every time I step in the ring; it’s going to be a great match. I still have a long way to go. The next step is beating Becky and Asuka at Hell in a Cell. I want to carry this all the way to WrestleMania next year, where I can hopefully take down Charlotte [Flair], the fourth Four Horsewoman." said Belair.

Story continues below ad

Sports Illustrated @SInow Bianca Belair ( @BiancaBelairWWE ) is quickly becoming one of the faces of @WWE and Sunday’s match at ‘Hell in a Cell’ is an important step in her first run with the Raw women’s title trib.al/jubzHHS Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) is quickly becoming one of the faces of @WWE and Sunday’s match at ‘Hell in a Cell’ is an important step in her first run with the Raw women’s title trib.al/jubzHHS

Bianca Belair on her upcoming match at WWE Hell in a Cell

The EST of WWE is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Asuka and Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

During the same interview, Bianca Belair said she's glad that it's a triple threat match, and she's looking forward to defeating Lynch once again at the event.

Story continues below ad

“I’m really excited that this gets to be a triple threat. I’m following Becky Lynch as champion, and those are big shoes to fill so I want the biggest challenges. I get to step back in the ring with Becky after overcoming her at WrestleMania, and I want to do that again at Hell in a Cell."

Bianca Belair has been RAW Women's Champion for over 60 days, and at Hell in a Cell, she'll do her best to retain the title. As the odds are stacked against her, it remains to be seen whether she has what it takes to emerge victorious.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bianca Belair will emerge victorious at Hell in a Cell? Yes No 4 votes so far