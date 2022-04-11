"He was the first person that believed in me" – Bianca Belair heaps praise on WWE Hall of Famer

Bianca Belair expressed gratitude towards Triple H in a recent interview, saying she wouldn't be who and where she is today if it wasn't for the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Cerebral Assassin recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition after a lengthy career in WWE. He opened WrestleMania Sunday by thanking fans and leaving his wrestling boots in the ring.

While speaking to Complex Unsanctioned, Bianca said Triple H played a huge role in her career. She reflected on an advice The Game gave her after the Mae Young Classic:

"Oh definitely, there'd be no Bianca Belair without Triple H. I mean, he was such a huge part of the development of who I am in the ring. You know, he was the first person that believed in me, first person that put me on that stage and introduced me to the WWE Universe. He was the first person who pulled me aside after the Mae Young Classic and let me know that this is what I was born to do and gave me that confirmation that you’re walking in your purpose." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Bianca Belair says she excited for Triple H's new path in life

Bianca Belair spent time in NXT before her main roster call-up. The show was run by Triple H, who believed in Bianca and her talent. The EST of WWE said Triple H was a big inspiration, and she's excited about his next chapter:

"It’s amazing, the accomplishments that he’s done inside the ring and the amazing superstar he was as ‘Triple H’. But I say this and I mean this with every bone in my body, I think the most impactful things he's done are the things he’s done outside the ring and what he did in NXT. It’s just so impactful and so inspiring; who he's as a person inside the ring, outside of the ring and he’s retired but, I’m just excited to see what he’s gonna do with his next steps in life because I know it’s gonna be something amazing."

Bianca Belair has had a very successful career, winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship during her run on the main roster. She's also a former Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania main eventer.

