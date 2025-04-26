Bianca Belair immediately sends a message to Montez Ford after The Street Profits' insane Ladder Match on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat TLC Match on SmackDown. Post-match, Montez Ford received a message from his wife and current WWE Superstar, Bianca Belair.

On the March 14 episode of WWE SmackDown, Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated #DIY in Spain to win the WWE Tag Team Championship for the second time in their career.

A month later, they successfully defended the titles in an insane Triple Threat TLC Match. Ford played a crucial role in The Street Profits' victory over #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns. The 34-year-old was also responsible for unhooking the titles that were suspended above the ring.

On X, Belair praised her husband for his incredible performance on SmackDown after The Street Profits' win.

"There will NEVER be another Montez. Okay... Bye," wrote Belair.

Check out Belair's post and message to Ford on X:

Belair also appeared on SmackDown this week, confirming her finger injury, which she reportedly suffered after her Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

The EST was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the WWE Women's World Championship, currently held by SKY, who dethroned Ripley a few weeks before WrestleMania 41.

Belair was also the one who got pinned in the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

