Bianca Belair on her eye injury that she sustained at WrestleMania 

WWE Superstar and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently shared what she went through at WrestleMania when she picked up an injury to her left eye.

Last month at WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair faced off against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. In a high-octane bout, Belair received a stiff kick from Lynch that led to the Tennessee native sustaining a severe eye injury.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the new RAW Women's Champion stated that many WWE personnel were concerned for her when she went backstage after her match with Lynch was over.

"I mean, listen, it’s like a month later and i still have a little bit of like a shadow on my eyes still, It’s crazy! like how long is this going to be here. But no, as soon as it happened I was like “Dang! Becky with the big boots! Straight boot to the eye! I remember getting to the back and everyone was like, ‘Are you okay?’ and i’m like, i’m fine was the match ok? and they were like ‘no girl your eye.’ " (From 0:00 to 0:35)

Belair was out of in-ring action for a brief period after the Show of Shows. However, in the past few weeks, she has successfully defended her title on RAW against former WWE official Sonya Deville.

Bianca Belair will face Asuka at Hell in a Cell

This past Monday on RAW saw two former champions go head-to-head as Becky Lynch and Asuka faced off in a number one contender's match.

Both performers took each other to the limit in a high-stakes contest. With the referee's back turned, Lynch looked to have won the match. However, Asuka hit Becky with her signature green mist and Buzzsaw Kick to pick up the win.

Asuka is now booked to go up against Bianca Belair at the upcoming premium live event, Hell in a Cell, with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

It will be interesting to see if the Empress of Tomorrow can dethrone the EST of WWE on June 5.

