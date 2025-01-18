Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi's role at WrestleMania; WWE legend points to red flags

At WrestleMania 40, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi worked together to wipe out Damage CTRL. A year later, could the three women be fighting one another?

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry speculated Naomi could be the mystery attacker in the whodunnit angle on SmackDown. When Jade Cargill returns, The Storm will point fingers at The Glow, making the big reveal, and setting the stage for a massive program this WrestleMania season.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry and Denise Salcedo questioned some of Naomi's actions in recent weeks. Salcedo noted how The Glow might be trying to convince Bianca too hard that she was a good person in order to compensate for something. The World's Strongest Man listed a few red flags himself, those that could prove that the former TNA Knockouts World Champion had grown bitter of Jade's partnership with The EST.

Trending

"Did you notice she [Naomi] was the one that said, 'Heard anything about Jade?' And then she was also the one that said, 'Hey, you might want to tie your hair up; you lashed me last week.' Bunch of red flags," Mark Henry said. [From 14:44 onwards]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

So far, Bianca Belair's name has been thrown into the mix as one of the possible mystery attackers because of the potential of a program between her and The Storm on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, Naomi who has gained the most from Cargill's absence, has not been suspected.

Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill in the works for WrestleMania 41? Where does that leave Naomi?

The latest reports state that WWE has not decided on it, but the company could take two directions this WrestleMania season.

Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair would be a huge match, but the duo would have no reason to feud unless it's revealed that Belair could have a hand in The Storm's assault. Meanwhile, Naomi has been a prominent figure in the women's tag team division alongside The EST after The Storm got sidelined. WWE now has The Glow listed next to Belair, rather than the former AEW star.

As seen in her Instagram post above, Naomi is basking in the glory of standing atop the tag team division alongside Bianca Belair, with Jade Cargill out of the picture.

Could all this be leading to The Glow being revealed as the mystery attacker? And if so, how could WWE book all three women in a WrestleMania match? Only time will tell.

If you use the quote above, please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback