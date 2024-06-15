Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are overwhelming favorites for Clash at the Castle, feels former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell feels Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will retain the Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo are in Scotland this week for Clash at the Castle.

The Women's tag titles will be on the line as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend the gold in a triple-threat tag team match against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn and Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler. The champs have been dominant in their title run but this match will test their skills and how they can work together as a team.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell favored the champs to retain the gold. He almost guaranteed that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were still walking out as the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the veteran was puzzled over which tag team would take the pin during the match.

"It's Bianca and the blonde-headed girl, they will retain. Jade, yeah. You said I was old, I can remember nothing. They will take it. But now, I will say this. Who will they beat? Pick that for me." [11:38 onwards]

Over the last week, both Fyre & Dawn and Baszler & Stark have attacked the champs on RAW and SmackDown, and will be looking to leave Scotland with the gold.

It will be interesting to see if Belair and Cargill can fight off this challenge on Saturday.

