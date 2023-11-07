Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, and Kayla Braxton send out exciting reactions to 41-year-old WWE Superstar's recent photo on social media

Major WWE personalities Kayla Braxton, Bianca Belair, and recently released wrestler Lacey Evans reacted to Natalya's post on social media.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Natalya faced the likes of Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Nikki Cross, Piper Niven, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green in a Women's No.1 Contender Battle Royal for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at Survivor Series 2023. Although the match lasted short for Nattie, she tried to give her best efforts, but eventually, it was Zoey Stark who won the match.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya sent out a strong message which gave the fans a reflection of the former's mindset. Nattie opened up about how her consistent efforts and determination have been crucial for her success in the Stamford-based company. Fans have always loved Natalya's performances on the red brand, and her storylines are mostly fun to watch as well.

"Never underestimate the power of consistency and determination." Natalya shared.

You can check out Natalya's Instagram post below:

Replying to Natalya's post, sports broadcaster Kayla Braxton, Bianca Belair, and Lacey Evans expressed admiration for the wrestler through their reactions.

Check out a screengrab of Kayla Braxton, Bianca Belair, and Lacey Evans' reaction to Natalya's Instagram post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up about her retirement plans in the near future

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up about her retirement plans as she is approaching that phase.

The Queen of Harts expressed her honest plans in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She admired Rey Mysterio as one of the greatest superstars in WWE who has been consistent throughout his career. Natalya added that The Master of the 619 inspires her to put in her best efforts even when her retirement phase is quite near. Nattie also spoke about how Mysterio motivates her to offer a helping hand to the other wrestlers as well.

Natalya said:

"He’s so inspiring, his gear, his look, his energy, his vibe, his ability to move around to make people feel something and granted he was in there with one of the greatest of all time Roman, but Rey is one of the greatest of all time. He just inspires me so much and like I’m you know, I’m not close to being done when I look at like what Rey’s doing. I’m like Rey inspires me to want to do so much more and to also help people you know, because you look at who Rey’s worked with and how much he’s helped people even with Santos right now you know.”

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Natalya in the near future.

What are your thoughts on WWE personalities admiring Natalya's recent post? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here