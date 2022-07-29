"One of the lowest points of my career" - Bianca Belair recalls her devastating loss to former WWE champion

Bianca Belair has reflected on her shocking loss to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam last year.

Big Time Becks made a surprise return after a hiatus of 15-months. She defeated The EST of WWE in 26 seconds at the event and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship. Nearly a year after the ordeal, the two stars will collide at The Biggest Party of the Summer once again, but this time for the coveted RAW Women's Title.

Speaking with People in a recent interview, Bianca Belair stated that her devastating loss to Becky Lynch was one of the lowest points of her career.

"SummerSlam [2021] was one of the lowest points of my career. Losing the title [in] 26 seconds in front of all of your fans. It's my redemption story," said Belair.

She added that her goal is to walk out as RAW Women's champion at SummerSlam:

"My goal is to walk out as champion this time and be the person that gets to write the final chapter in this book. [I want to] close this SummerSlam book and walk out on top as RAW Women's Champion."

Bianca Belair says she has a lot of respect for Becky Lynch outside the ring

Big Time Becks is arguably The EST of WWE's greatest rival on the main roster. They had a memorable match at WrestleMania 38 which saw the latter capturing her second title in WWE.

Speaking with The New York Post in an interview, Bianca Belair said that she respects Becky Lynch outside of the squared circle and referred to her as an inspiration.

"I also have so much respect for Becky Lynch outside the ring, just her not staying in one box, just in the ring, being a wife and mother and being a WWE superstar. Balancing all that is so inspiring. To see what she’s done for the women’s division and pushing us forward, making sure we are always at the forefront of WWE as women and representing women is really inspiring and I want to do the same thing that she’s done," said Belair.

Becky and Belair hold victories over each other on the big stage, so it'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious at SummerSlam this Saturday night.

