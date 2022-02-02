"I'm a little nervous" - Former Royal Rumble winner speaks out on Lita's championship match against Becky Lynch 

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is excited and nervous about the Becky Lynch vs. Lita match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

This week on RAW, the WWE Hall of Famer made her presence felt when she challenged Big Time Becks to a championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lynch eventually accepted the challenge to set up the blockbuster bout.

Bianca Belair was a special guest on WWE's the Bump this week. The EST of WWE shared her thoughts on the upcoming RAW Women's title match at WWE Elimination Chamber. She mentioned that it was exciting to see Lita come back and challenge Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. That being said, Belair also noted that she's a little nervous about this looming clash.

"Not just me, but everyone backstage, we are super hyped and stoked about this," said Belair. "Having seen Becky and Ronda in the ring initially, and thinking that was the end of it. And then seeing Lita come out and all of a sudden, there is a title match at Elimination Chamber. It's amazing. I think it's always really cool when you have these amazing Legends that pave the way for us when they come back. (...) I'm very excited about this but I'm a little nervous." (from 26:29 onwards)

Bianca Belair picked Becky Lynch to defeat Lita

The EST of WWE then suggested that Big Time Becks could pull a quick one over the Hall of Famer. In the same interview, Belair mentioned that she wanted to take the title from Lynch herself, but there was a good chance that Lita could beat the champion.

"The only reason why my answer is Becky Lynch is because like I said, I want to take it from Becky, but I'm very nervous," said Belair. "I'm thinking that Lita might take it."

