"Women are the future of WWE" – Bianca Belair makes a bold claim about the future

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently claimed that the company is moving in a new direction and women are the future of the promotion.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion believes she's in WWE at an 'amazing time.' During a recent interview with NBC Sports, Beliar highlighted how WWE has invested in the women's division in recent times.

She mentioned how women made history by main eventing WrestleMania, including when she and Sasha Banks were the two first black women to close the biggest show of the year:

"I’m in WWE at an amazing time. Women are really at the forefront and women are the future of WWE. I was able to be a part of WrestleMania 37 where I wrestled our main event with Sasha Banks. We were the first two Black females to ever (be the) main event at WrestleMania."

Belair added how it's not just the premium live events but also the weekly editions of RAW and SmackDown that feature top female superstars in the main event:

"Women are main-eventing on a weekly basis in WWE… It’s really cool for little girls to see that, but also — I can’t stress this fact (enough) — that it’s even more important for little boys to see women in that light as well. So I’m just looking forward to being a part of this legacy that WWE is creating with women and just being a representation for women and little girls that you can do whatever it is that you want to do, even if it is in a male-dominated space." (H/T: NBC Sports)

It is worth noting that Belair's recent comments hold for the red brand, which has recently undergone massive changes in terms of booking women's feuds. From multiple rivalries to new tag teams, RAW has done well in drawing interest toward several of the female superstars competing on the show.

Bianca Belair's current run in WWE

The RAW Women's Champion defeated Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania last month. Since then, Bianca Belair hasn't crossed paths with a legitimate title contender on the red brand. She had to defend her title against Sonya Deville, who employed every tactic within her power as an official to dethrone the champion but was unsuccessful.

That said, the women's roster is quite active on RAW with two other active feuds. Returning superstar Asuka has her sights set on Becky Lynch, who is determined to find out who she is without the gold. Meanwhile, former tag team partners Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are involved in an engaging feud after their fallout.

While it's true that the women's division often goes stagnant on both brands, RAW has managed to create multiple compelling storylines running simultaneously. It'll be interesting to see if Belair's confident prediction for the future comes true.

